Santa Barbara Foundation distributes grants to over 50 nonprofit organizations across Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Foundation just announced its nonprofit partners receiving multi-year community grants.

The grants provide funding to nonprofits focused on meeting basic needs in Shelter and Safety, Food, and Behavioral Health and Health Care for those experiencing the greatest need in Santa Barbara County.

The grants, totaling $2,530,000, will provide support for two years to more than 50 nonprofit

organizations across Santa Barbara County.

“We are thrilled to announce the recipients of these multi-year grants, which will directly

support local nonprofits in their efforts to make Santa Barbara County a safer, healthier place

to live,” said Jenny Kearns, SBF Senior Director of Grantmaking. “This is the second round of grants that span two years that SBF has put into action since 2022. This frees our valued nonprofit partners to focus more time and energy on doing their critical work in the community, and less time applying for grants.”

Grants have been awarded through an intensive process of research, planning, and

due diligence by committees of Foundation staff and subject matter experts from the

community.

For more information about SBF grant programs, visit: https://sbfoundation.org/nonprofits/grant-opportunities/.