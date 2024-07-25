Santa Barbara Zoo announces new Conservation Hub

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Zoo is getting ready to announce its new Conservation Hub.

The hub is an innovative and interactive space dedicated to conservation education and engagement.

Designed to engage guests of all ages, the Conservation Hub will offer a variety of hands-on activities from making and tinkering to researching and investigating.

This experiential center aims to immerse visitors in the Zoo’s conservation mindset, encouraging everyone to discover how they can contribute to saving our environment.

The Conservation Hub features a range of interactive activities designed to engage visitors in various aspects of conservation.

From building and creating with sustainable materials to participating in citizen science projects and conducting environmental investigations, guests will have numerous opportunities to explore and learn.

The space also includes areas for collaborative research and problem-solving, encouraging visitors to think critically about conservation issues and develop practical solutions.