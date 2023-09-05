Hotel Olympics in Santa Barbara builds teamwork and is a showcase for service

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Striving to be the best at guest services on all levels, the hotel and hospitality workers are taking part in the "Hotel Olympics" in Santa Barbara.

Eight properties are involved.

They are competing at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort in the rotunda area.

The agility and performance competitions involved service duties they are required to do at various levels for their guests.

This includes balancing trays of drinks on a course and also table setting skills.

This competition is building teamwork and also having the workers meet their counterparts from other properties.

The event is taking place after Labor Day, the traditional end to the summer tourist season, even though summer is not over until later this month.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today)

