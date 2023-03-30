Skip to Content
After a hard hit to start the year, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club is setting sail for 2023

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club has a repair and strengthening plan underway after storm damage earlier this year.
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  It was hit hard by winter waves, and lost some of its operating systems, but the Santa Barbara Yacht Club is getting a good head wind now as it prepares for its 2023 activities.


Commodore David Sadecki says a strengthening of the pilings is underway and that will give the structure about 40 years of extended durability.


He says experts in pier construction and repair from Los Angeles are involved in the project,  and they do work on Stearns Wharf as well.

The Yacht Club celebrated its 150th year in 2022.
The present structure near the breakwater wall is its second location after it was originally on Stearns Wharf.

Looking forward, events and activities set for earlier this year have been moved on the calendar.
"We were only open for two days in January and two days in February. So we opened at the end of February.  We had some events postponed, but  not canceled," said Sadecki.

Opening day ceremonies will take place in April including a special blessing of the boats.
Sadecki said "the members are excited  we are ready to get our summer started and get our palapa open on the  beach and start having fun again."

The city is finishing off the rock wall work around the parking lot, then the area will get paved.
