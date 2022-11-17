Cottage Health seeing more injured children related to improper car seat installation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Doctors at Cottage Hospital are seeing more children injured in car accidents.

Trauma nurse coordinator Lauren Sutherlin says in recent weeks the hospital has seen injured children caused by improper care seat installation.

Lauren says in some cases this has resulted in serious injuries, and even fatalities.

The hospital wants to educate the community on how to install a car seat properly.

Lauren says one of the main concerns involves how a child's car seat is being installed.

She says while some people are using more than one method, "it is important to use the seatbelt or latches for the lower anchors."

Officers with the California Highway Patrol are also hoping to help the community ensure the safety of children while traveling on the road.

Both Cottage Hospital and CHP of Santa Barbara are offering guidance to help the community learn how to properly install a child's car seat inside a vehicle.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 607 child passengers ages 12 and younger were killed in motor vehicle crashes in the United States, and more than 63,000 were injured in 2020.

Of the children who were killed in a crash, 38 percent were not buckled up.

In a survey by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 80 percent of child restraints are not properly used.

For more information on care seat safety, log on to: https://www.cottagehealth.org/services/emergency-medicine-trauma-services/injury-prevention/child-car-seat-safety/