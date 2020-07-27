Santa Barbara yoga studio moves classes outdoors

Lifestyle

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying lockdown measures have flipped work-life balance upside down.

This has put pressure on people’s physical and mental wellbeing, as indoor fitness centers were recently forced to shut down operations again.

CorePower Yoga has pivoted to providing people with much-needed stress therapy while holding classes outdoors at its three locations in Santa Barbara.

The State Street location began outdoor classes on Saturday, July 18. La Cumbre and Goleta began outdoor classes on last Monday..

All studios ordered a speaker and mic to add to the outdoor experience. La Cumbre, Goleta have shade coverings.

For now, State Street has the open sky so students can enjoy the sun while they practice.

La Cumbre also has turf on the ground to add to the class environment.

Teachers and students get their temperature taken before entering in the studio. Anyone with a fever will be kindly asked to leave, the yoga studio said.

Teachers and students must wear masks until they are seated/standing on their designated mat space.

And for now, the studios are only allowing entry for restroom use and retail shopping.

Here's the total number of outdoor classes on the schedule each week:

La Cumbre - 26

Goleta - 20

State Street - 47

The yoga studio is also offering live Zoom classes in addition to outdoor classes.

Students can reserve their spot for a CorePower Yoga class through their website.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY News Channel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)