Santa Barbara City Council approves funding for organizations serving immigrant community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council approved funding for organizations that serve the immigrant community.

In the wake of recent immigration enforcement raids, councilmembers agreed to allocate $500,000.

A majority of the money will go to a grant program for nonprofits serving immigrants.

Indivisible Santa Barbara's Larry Behrendt said the remaining $130,000 will go to the Immigrant Legal Defense Center.

Attorneys with the center have been busy helping the families of people taken into custody by ICE.

Behrendt said the money is badly needed and will go a long way.

"It is extremely meaningful to the fabric of our community which has always been built around out immigrants," said Behrendt.

Goleta approved similar, but smaller sum, in July.

For more information visit the city council agenda at https://santabarbaraca.gov