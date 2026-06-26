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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 26 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

By
New
Published 4:00 am

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Ya con la mitad de los 12 grupos del Mundial 2026 definidos, la atención se centra ahora en las zonas G, H e I, donde destaca lo que promete ser una definición apasionante en el grupo de España, Uruguay, Cabo Verde y Arabia Saudita, además del duelo de goleadores: Kylian Mbappé vs. Erling Haaland.

🏟️ Estadio Boston

🏠 Foxborough, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Toronto

🏠 Toronto, Ontario, Canadá

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Houston

🏠 Houston, Texas, Estados Unidos

  • 8 p.m. de Miami.
  • 5 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 6 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 7 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 9 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 2 a.m. (ya sábado) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Guadalajara

🏠 Zapopan, Jalisco, México

  • 8 p.m. de Miami.
  • 5 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 6 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 7 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 9 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 2 a.m. (ya sábado) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Seattle

🏠 Seattle, Washington, Estados Unidos

  • 11 p.m. de Miami.
  • 8 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 9 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 10 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 12 a.m. (ya sábado) de Buenos Aires.
  • 5 a.m. (ya sábado) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio BC Place Vancouver

🏠 Vancouver, Columbia británica, Canadá

  • 11 p.m. de Miami.
  • 8 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 9 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 10 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 12 a.m. (ya sábado) de Buenos Aires.
  • 5 a.m. (ya sábado) de Madrid.

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