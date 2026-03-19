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Encuentran un cuerpo en el área de búsqueda de Jimmy Gracey, estudiante de EE.UU. desaparecido en Barcelona, dice la Policía

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Published 11:47 am

Por Chris Boyette y Pau Mosquera, CNN

Se ha encontrado un cuerpo en el área de búsqueda del estudiante estadounidense desaparecido en Barcelona, España, James “Jimmy” Gracey, dice la policía.

El cuerpo aún no ha sido identificado, dijo a CNN un portavoz de las fuerzas del orden de Barcelona cuando se le preguntó sobre la búsqueda de Gracey.

El portavoz dijo que el cuerpo fue encontrado esta tarde en la playa de Somorrostro, un tramo de playa frente al club Shoko, donde la policía había estado buscando al joven de 20 años.

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