Trump llama a España “perdedor” y reitera su decepción con el Reino Unido

Por Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

El presidente Donald Trump volvió a criticar a España en una entrevista telefónica el jueves, en la que acusó al país europeo de ser un “perdedor” y “muy hostil a la OTAN”, al tiempo que reiteraba su decepción con el primer ministro británico, Keir Starmer.

“Tenemos muchos ganadores, pero España es un perdedor, y el Reino Unido ha sido muy decepcionante”, declaró Trump al New York Post. “Muy hostil a la OTAN”, añadió Trump sobre España, y se quejó de que el país no cumpliera los objetivos de gasto en defensa de la alianza.

“No juega en equipo, y no vamos a jugar en equipo con España tampoco”, agregó.

Después de que el presidente amenazara a España a principios de esta semana con un embargo comercial, la secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Karoline Leavitt, afirmó que el país dirigido por Pedro Sánchez había acordado cooperar con la misión militar estadounidense contra Irán, una afirmación que España negó rotundamente.

“Con respecto a España, creo que escucharon el mensaje del presidente ayer alto y claro, y tengo entendido que, en las últimas horas, han acordado cooperar con las fuerzas estadounidenses”, declaró Leavitt a la prensa en una rueda de prensa el miércoles en la Casa Blanca. El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores español, José Manuel Albares, contraatacó en una entrevista en una radio local, afirmando que su postura no había cambiado.

