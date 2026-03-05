Skip to Content
La Asociación de Fútbol Argentino inicia una huelga en medio de su enfrentamiento con el Gobierno y a tres meses del Mundial

Por CNN en Español

Argentina se quedará sin fútbol este fin de semana debido a una huelga de la Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA) que comienza este jueves y afectará a todos los partidos de la novena fecha del torneo local, así como todas las divisiones del ascenso y las categorías juveniles, en protesta por investigaciones contra dirigentes del organismo.

La medida fue votada “por decisión unánime” semanas atrás por el Comité Ejecutivo de la AFA “en repudio” a la denuncia contra el organismo por parte de la Agencia de Recaudación y Control Aduanero (ARCA), y luego de que un fallo judicial citara a declarar al presidente de la institución, Claudio Tapia, a una declaración indagatoria en una causa en la que está imputado por presunta apropiación de tributos y contribuciones de la seguridad social.

La AFA aseguró en un comunicado que “no tiene deuda alguna” exigible y rechazó los señalamientos, que apuntan a un supuesto fraude que ronda los US$ 5 millones.

En diciembre, autoridades allanaron la sede de la AFA y de varios clubes en otra causa judicial por presunto lavado de dinero. CNN se comunicó con Tapia para pedir comentarios sobre ese proceso, sin obtener respuesta.

La tensión entre la AFA y el Gobierno del presidente Javier Milei lleva más de un año. El mandatario ha promocionado (incluso a través de un decreto) un modelo de sociedades anónimas deportivas en el fútbol local, lo que fue rechazado tajantemente por Tapia. “Si alguno piensa que con las sociedades anónimas el fútbol argentino se va a salvar, eso es una total mentira”, declaró en una asamblea de la AFA, que se niega a adecuar su estatuto para permitir ese tipo de asociaciones junto a los clubes.

La disputa se traslada además a otros planos. Días atrás, de forma sorpresiva, la AFA anunció antes que el Gobierno la liberación en Venezuela del gendarme argentino Nahuel Gallo, quien llevaba más de un año detenido en una cárcel en las afueras de Caracas. El suboficial volvió al país en un avión fletado por la asociación y acompañado de dirigentes del fútbol. Tapia había intentado estar en ese vuelo y compartir la esperada foto con Gallo, pero la Justicia rechazó su pedido para viajar a Venezuela. El Gobierno de Milei evitó hablar sobre las gestiones de la AFA y funcionarios recibieron a Gallo cuando llegó al país.

