Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

España envía la fragata “Cristóbal Colón” a Chipre para integrarla en operativo conjunto de defensa

By
Published 2:27 am

Por EFE

España enviará la fragata “Cristóbal Colón” a Chipre en compañía del portaaviones francés “Charles de Gaulle” y de otros navíos de la Armada griega para dar protección y defensa aérea a ese país, que sufrió un ataque como consecuencia de la guerra en Medio Oriente, informó este jueves el Ministerio de Defensa del país.

La fragata se incorporó el pasado martes, día 3 de marzo, al Grupo Naval del “Charles de Gaulle” para realizar labores de escolta, protección y adiestramiento avanzado en el mar Báltico.

Con el despliegue de la fragata, España muestra su compromiso con la defensa de la Unión Europea (UE) y su frontera oriental, después de que un dron de fabricación iraní impactara en la base británica de Akrotiri en Chipre, subrayó el ministerio.

La “Cristóbal Colón” es la fragata de la Armada española tecnológicamente más avanzada y su misión en el Mediterráneo será ofrecer protección y defensa aérea, complementando de esta forma las capacidades de la batería Patriot que España tiene desplegada en Turquía, según Defensa.

También estará preparada para prestar apoyo a cualquier evacuación de personal civil que pudiera resultar afectado por el conflicto.

El grupo naval se dirigirá al Mediterráneo para llegar a las costas de Creta hacia el martes 10 de marzo.

En breve, el buque de aprovisionamiento “Cantabria” saldrá a la mar para suministrar combustible y prestar apoyo logístico durante el tránsito de los barcos por el golfo de Cádiz.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.