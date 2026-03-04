Skip to Content
Preparan una película de “Juego de tronos”, según reportes

Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español

El sitio web Page Six Hollywood reveló el martes que está en desarrollo una película de alto presupuesto de la saga “Juego de tronos” que abordará la conquista de Westeros por el rey Aegon I Targaryen, quien llevó los dragones al continente.

La información indica que el guionista Beau Willimon (“House of Cards”, “Andor”) está escribiendo el argumento de la película, de la que HBO no ha confirmado más detalles. (HBO, al igual que CNN en Español, forma parte de Warner Bros. Discovery).

El reporte deja claro que Warner Bros. tiene en desarrollo dos proyectos simultáneos sobre el rey Aegon I Targaryen: está el largometraje para los cines producido por Warner Bros. Pictures divulgado el martes y una serie producida por HBO escrita por Mattson Tomlin, guionista de “The Batman II”, según publicó el sitio web NME en 2024.

Puede que con los dos guiones ya escritos y una estimación de los costes de ambos proyectos, Warner Bros. Discovery decida qué proyecto reciba la luz verde final. El creador de la saga “Juego de tronos”, George R. R. Martin, confirmó esta estrategia en una reveladora entrevista con The Hollywood Reporter en enero, en la que se mencionó que el largometraje está concebido como una producción de gran presupuesto, con la grandeza de las películas de la saga “Dune” dirigidas por Denis Villeneuve.

La idea de una película sobre “Juego de tronos” ha sido parte de las especulaciones desde 2013, cuando los showrunners de la serie, David Benioff y Dan Weiss, plantearon que la serie concluyera con tres películas en las salas de cine, en un evento cinematográfico similar al de la trilogía de “The Lord of the Rings”. Esta idea fue descartada eventualmente.

Actualmente, hay dos series de “Juego de tronos”: “El caballero de los siete reinos”, cuya primera temporada acaba de terminar y la segunda se encuentra en la etapa de producción; y “House of the Dragon”, cuya tercera temporada se estrenará este verano.

También en Reino Unido acaba de estrenarse la obra teatral “Game of Thrones: The Mad King”, que narra los acontecimientos del torneo de Harrenhal, que dieron origen a la rebelión de Robert Baratheon, que puso fin al reinado de la familia Targaryen en Westeros.

