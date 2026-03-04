Skip to Content
Las universidades públicas de Florida suspenden temporalmente la contratación de extranjeros con visas H1-B

Published 6:55 am

Por Reuters

Las universidades públicas de Florida suspenderán temporalmente la contratación de profesores extranjeros mediante el programa de visas H-1B, que permite a los empleadores contratar a profesionales altamente calificados en ocupaciones especializadas.

La medida se produce después de que el gobernador de Florida, Ron DeSantis, ordenara a las universidades en octubre pasado que tomaran medidas enérgicas contra lo que describió como “abuso de visas” en la educación superior.

La Junta de Gobernadores de Florida, que supervisa las universidades públicas del estado, votó a favor de una prohibición temporal que permanecerá en vigor hasta el 5 de enero de 2027, según la normativa publicada en la página web de la junta.

La medida solo afectará a los nuevos empleados de las 12 universidades del Sistema Universitario Estatal de Florida.

El año pasado, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, impuso una tarifa única de US$ 100.000 a los nuevos solicitantes de visas H-1B, en el marco de su campaña más amplia de represión de la inmigración en Estados Unidos.

La oficina de DeSantis y la junta de gobernadores no estuvieron disponibles de inmediato para contactar con ellos.

El programa de visas H-1B permite a los profesionales extranjeros en ocupaciones especializadas, principalmente en ciencia, tecnología, ingeniería y matemáticas, trabajar en Estados Unidos. Ofrece 65.000 visas al año, con otras 20.000 visas para trabajadores con títulos avanzados, aprobadas por un periodo de tres a seis años.

Más de 600 beneficiarios fueron aprobados para visados H-1B por las 12 escuelas de Florida el año pasado, según los datos del sitio web del Servicio de Ciudadanía e Inmigración de Estados Unidos (USCIS, por sus siglas en inglés).

En octubre del año pasado, DeSantis afirmó que las universidades estadounidenses “estaban importando trabajadores extranjeros con visas H-1B en lugar de contratar a estadounidenses calificados y disponibles para realizar el trabajo”.

