El Congreso cita a la secretaria de Justicia Pam Bondi por la investigación sobre Epstein

Por Danya Gainor

La Comisión de Supervisión de la Cámara de Representantes, liderada por los republicanos, votó para citar a la secretaria de Justicia de Estados Unidos, Pam Bondi, para que declare sobre su papel en la divulgación de los archivos de Jeffrey Epstein como parte de la investigación de la comisión sobre el fallecido delincuente sexual convicto.

La representante republicana Nancy Mace propuso citar a la fiscal general y la moción fue aprobada 24-19, con apoyo bipartidista. Mace fue acompañada por los demócratas y sus colegas republicanos Tim Burchett, Michael Cloud, Lauren Boebert y Scott Perry.

CNN ha contactado al Departamento de Justicia para obtener comentarios.

Mace forzó la votación durante una audiencia que no tenía relación con Epstein en absoluto. Es el último movimiento en la amplia investigación del panel sobre Epstein y se produce después de que el Congreso aprobara una ley en 2025 que exige que el Departamento de Justicia publique todos sus archivos de investigación relacionados con Epstein.

La publicación de los archivos por parte del Departamento de Justicia hasta ahora ha provocado quejas de legisladores de ambos partidos, cuyos críticos afirman que creen que los archivos estaban excesivamente editados y exigen mayor transparencia.

Mientras tanto, la Comisión de Supervisión de la Cámara ha buscado el testimonio de varias figuras de alto perfil como parte de su investigación en curso.

El martes, la comisión anunció que el Secretario de Comercio, Howard Lutnick, había aceptado comparecer ante el panel en una fecha futura y que solicitó el testimonio voluntario de otros siete.

Antes de la votación del miércoles, el presidente de la comisión de supervisión, James Comer, dijo que había hablado con el jefe de gabinete de la fiscal general y que Bondi había ofrecido dar información a los miembros, unos pocos a la vez, sobre los archivos de Epstein del Departamento de Justicia.

Esta historia ha sido actualizada con información adicional.

Annie Grayer, de CNN, contribuyó a este informe.

