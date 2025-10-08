Trump says First Phase of Gaza Peace Deal is a Go

Matthew Sanders

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

President Donald Trump wrote in a social media post on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on the first phase of a deal to end the two-year war.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump wrote. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

Israel has been locked in a war with Hamas, the Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip, since Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The attack killed 1,200 Israelis and attackers took more than 250 hostage. Forty-eight are still in Gaza, of which 20 are believed to be alive.

Health officials in Gaza say more than 67,000 people, including more than 20,000 children, have been killed in the war.

Trump did not release details of the deal.

