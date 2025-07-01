Immigration forum in Santa Maria teaches workers how to handle a visit from ICE

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A significant portion of Santa Maria's working population are Hispanic farm workers and ranchers, and the recent escalation of ICE activities nearby and around the nation have directly impacted the community.

Tuesday morning, a forum was held for business owners and ranchers in Santa Maria featuring presentations from immigration attorneys, representatives of the Immigration Coalition Rapid Response Network, and Congressman Salud Carbajal's representative.

Additionally, wives and children of Latino men were present to share their testimonials of direct interactions with ICE agents.

Thorough instructions of the rights of Hispanic employees and proper procedures when encountering ICE agents were provided in various presentations at the forum.

