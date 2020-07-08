Jewelry store to close amid COVID-19

Home

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After serving customers for more than three decades, Medina Jewelers has announced it is closing its doors in Santa Maria.

Owner Armando Medina says serving customers with customized jewels has been a special experience for him.

In light of struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and his store's long-time success, he has decided to close the store when his lease expires in August.

While Medina says the closing of his store marks the end of a chapter, he's already in the works to start a new one.

