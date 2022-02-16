Local businesses expecting positive impact with lifting of mask mandate

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The indoor masking mandate is officially over throughout the Central Coast. The often-times controversial order ended at the stroke of midnight early Wednesday morning.

"I'm excited," said Art Quezada. "It's great news! We hope to keep it and it stays that way."

The Crunch Fitness owner in the Santa Maria Town Center believes the end of the masking mandate will be a benefit to his business.

"I think it's going to help us increase the business," said Quezada. "Working out with a mask is a little more difficult. A lot of people don't feel comfortable doing it, so now, with the masks, hopefully a lot of people will come back and start being back to a normal lifestyle that we used to do before."

In Grover Beach, Oak Park Christian Church pastor Mike Gunderson is also happy to see the mandate end.

"I'm definitely excited that it's officially dropped," said Gunderson. "People are tired of wearing the masks and they really want that freedom to choose."

Gunderson wasn't sure if the new rules will have a big impact on his congregation, since the church has adapted to COVID-19 restrictions over the past two years, but thinks the community as a whole stands to benefit.

"With the mask mandate ending, I think it helps because not there's no longer that law, that mandate, that state requirement that is being kind of held over people's heads," said Gunderson. "It really comes back down to your personal choice, your personal comfort level, and I think it's at least one step that we can take to kind of getting back to whatever the new normal is going to be."

Gunderson is hoping mask-free faces will lead to a friendlier, more social community.

"I'm hoping it gives people a more of a sense that they can start re-engaging with community because I think that's one of the biggest issues we've dealt with, not just as a church, but within our community," said Gunderson. "There's just an increasing isolation and a cutting off of relationships and that's really detrimental to people."

Quezada added there is another significant benefit to having more faces go uncovered.

"It's a different view," said Quezada. "You can see their facial expressions now, so it's an exciting time for all of us."