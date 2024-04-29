Man arrested for DUI found with ghost gun in Solvang early Sunday

SOLVANG, Calif. – Deputies from the Solvang area arrested a 23-year-old Solvang resident on DUI and illegal rifle possession charges early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO).

The SBCSO detailed that the man was stopped at a traffic stop for a missing front license plate and was later found under the influence of alcohol at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Deputies searched the Solvang resident's car and found a loaded, unserialized rifle and narcotics, explained the SBCSO.

The man was later booked at the Main Jail for a misdemeanor DUI and the following felony charges:

transportation of narcotics for sales

possession of a controlled substance for sales

illegal possession of an assault weapon

manufacturing a short-barrelled rifle

felon in possession of a firearm

prohibited person carrying a loaded firearm

The man is currently being held on $250,000 bail according to the SBCSO.