UCSB requiring masks in shared indoor spaces

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara announced a new mask mandate Tuesday, which requires all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear a mask in shared indoor spaces on campus.

The mask mandate takes effect immediately, according to a message from UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang.

"The mandate is based on extensive analyses and discussion by our campus medical experts and COVID-19 Response Working Group. We also note that other UC campuses are instituting similar masking requirements," Yang wrote.

The university's mask mandate follows last week's recommendation from the state and Santa Barbara County Public Health officials recommending everyone wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Yang's message said the campus is seeing a rise in cases among members of the UCSB campus community.

UCSB is planning for students to return to campus for in-person learning when the fall quarter begins next month. All UC students, faculty and staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive an approved exemption before they can participate in university programs or enter any university facility.