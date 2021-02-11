Hiking up as social distancing is the new normal

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Keep six feet distance. Only meet your friends outside. Those have been some of the guidelines for life during the COVID-19 pandemic. For many a fun way to do both has been hiking.

A Run Repeat and AllTrails’ study found hiking across the Unites States was up in 2020 171.36%. And the number of individual hikers increased in 2020 by 134.7%. Both are compared to 2019 numbers.

Last summer the Santa Barbara County Trails Council encouraged hikers to explore some of the county’s lesser explored trails. While Sansum Clinic Infectious Disease doctor, Dr. David Fisk, said hiking can be a safe activity during COVID-19.

“The ability to catch COVID also depends upon the amount of time you're within close proximity with another person,” said Dr. Fisk. “We don't think there's significant amount of this diseases transmitted by people who run by each other on a trail."