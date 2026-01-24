Imagine eating chocolate cake every single day. One cookbook author who did shares her recipe

By Karla Walsh, CNN

(CNN) — Go ahead, eat chocolate cake every day. One healthy cookbook author gives us permission — and a recipe that’s protein-packed.

Rachel Riggs’ signature unfussy cake asks for just one bowl, a single whisk and 10 minutes to get the oven ready. The result is a chocolate dessert that contains 18 grams of protein per slice and tastes so amazing that Riggs ate a piece as part of lunch daily for six years straight.

No wonder she named it The Everyday Chocolate Cake.

“This is a legit dessert. I think it’s virtually indistinguishable from any mainstream chocolate cake,” said Riggs, who included it in her debut cookbook, “In Good Health: Uncomplicated, Allergen-Aware Recipes for a Nourished Life.”

“In this cake, the almond flour provides healthy fats, and the pure maple syrup, cocoa powder and unsweetened chocolate deliver antioxidants. Eggs are nutrition powerhouses, too,” Riggs explained.

Each serving of this cake has as much appetite-taming, muscle-building protein as three large eggs, which is courtesy of the almond flour, eggs and cocoa powder. (The cocoa powder alone adds about 4 grams per ¼ cup.

Each egg tacks on 6 grams, and each cup of almond flour layers on 32 grams more protein.) Keep in mind that it also has 39 grams of sugar per slice (including the ganache), courtesy of the natural sweetener maple syrup, so you can determine how often you’d like to slot this into your diet.

The inspiration for this cake came from a not-so-sweet place. Riggs has been passionate about food for as long as she can remember.

“Cheese is where my deepest passion was, so I opened a specialty food shop in 2006. Within four years, there was a substantial shift in my health, so I was forced to close my shop,” the author recalled.

The symptoms started off subtly but grew over time to the point that the profound fatigue they triggered resulted in “punishing payback for hours, days — or sometimes weeks,” she said. “Like so many people with chronic illness, I went from doctor to doctor, then started broadening my scope and traveling for medical care. It remained a mystery.”

During her mission to try anything that might ease the pain and fatigue, Riggs embarked on a doctor-approved, strict elimination diet.

“I went three months without this whole swath of ingredients,” Riggs said. “Eventually, I was able to start adding those things in, and that’s how you identify if something isn’t a good fit for your body.”

Riggs discovered she felt better eliminating her original potential triggers, including grains (not just gluten), dairy, refined sugars, legumes, peanuts, shellfish and nightshades (a class of vegetables that includes tomatoes, potatoes, peppers and eggplants). She still finds plenty of different foods to eat, such as meat, fish, seafood, fruits, many nuts, most vegetables, seeds, herbs and spices.

Looking to cook with a limited ingredient list, Riggs found inspiring options lacking and started developing her own recipes “to feed myself and my husband food that didn’t feel punitive,” Riggs said.

The result was her first cookbook, “In Good Health.” When pulling together those recipes, the nonnegotiables, she decided, were nourishment, deliciousness and ease.

“There aren’t any adaptations or faux foods here,” Riggs said. Instead, “it’s really just whole, nutrient-dense food. These are the recipes that I’ve been relying on for years.”

Yes, berries, sweet potatoes and salmon are on the menu. As is ahi tuna, roasted almonds, rotisserie chicken and more. “Even if somebody doesn’t have their own restrictions, we’re all cooking for people that do these days,” she said. “This book is a great resource for when you’re cooking for friends or relatives who have dietary restrictions, say, for a holiday, which can be very daunting.”

Start with The Everyday Chocolate Cake and soon you’ll be trying Morning Glory Muffins, Zesty Herbed Tahini Dip and Savory French Onion Beef.

The Everyday Chocolate Cake

Serves 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 25 minutes

Cool time: 20 minutes

Total cooking time: 1 hour 5 minutes

One of Riggs’ most beloved cures for her cravings is this cake, which gets its decadent crumb from the cocoa powder.

She uses a premium cocoa powder with a higher fat content that gives it a richer flavor. “When you’re cooking with so few ingredients, the ingredients matter,” Riggs said. (That’s why she includes her product picks in the cookbook.)

Once you’ve mastered this version of The Everyday Chocolate Cake, Riggs gives you permission to mix things up. Try adding ⅛ teaspoon of mint extract to the ganache for a minty chocolate cookie vibe, she said, or add a drop or two of orange oil instead. Or bake the same batter in a cupcake pan for a single-serving dessert.

“My book also includes a birthday cake variation on this with a thicker, more spreadable ganache, because nobody should have to celebrate a birthday without a birthday cake,” Riggs told me.

Cake ingredients

Virgin coconut oil, for greasing

2 ½ cups (260 grams) superfine blanched almond flour

¼ cup (30 grams) cocoa powder, preferably Valrhona

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

¾ cup (235 grams) pure maple syrup

3 large eggs, room temperature

Ganache ingredients

¼ cup (60 grams) canned full-fat, additive-free coconut milk (see note)

2 ounces (57 grams) 100% unsweetened chocolate (see note)

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

⅛ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

Instructions

Make the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (177 degrees Celsius). Thoroughly grease a 9-inch (23-centimeter) nonstick springform pan with coconut oil and line the bottom with parchment paper.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together almond flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt, breaking up any lumps. Add the maple syrup and eggs, and whisk until smooth and combined well. Pour the batter into the springform pan. Using a rubber spatula, spread it toward the edges and tap the pan on the counter to level the batter.

Bake for 25 minutes on the center rack. Cool for 20 minutes, then transfer the cake to a serving plate.

Allow the cake to cool completely before making the ganache.

Make the ganache: Combine all ganache ingredients in a small glass or porcelain bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Using a small whisk, whisk gently for 2 to 3 minutes, until the chocolate is melted, smooth, glossy and slightly thickened but still pourable.

Pour the chocolate ganache onto the top (center) of the cake. Using an offset spatula or the back of a spoon, carefully spread the ganache over the cake, nudging it gently over the edge and allowing it to drip down the sides as much as you like.

Refrigerate the cake, uncovered, for 30 minutes so the ganache can set.

Cover and store at room temperature for up to three days, or in the fridge for up to a week.

Note: Look for a baking bar that contains only cacao beans, such as baking bars by Guittard. Use full-fat coconut milk that does not contain additives or thickening agents — Riggs likes Trader Joe’s Organic Coconut Milk or Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk Simple.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recipe adapted from “In Good Health: Uncomplicated, Allergen-Aware Recipes for a Nourished Life” by Rachel Riggs. Copyright © 2025 by Rachel Riggs. Published by Figure 1 Publishing.