SEE International Expands Free Eye Care to Carpinteria Families

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - SEE International is expanding its Free Vision Care Program to help families in Carpinteria access essential eye treatment. Nearly half of the patients served are children, and the demand for services continues to rise.

The non-profit is increasing outreach in Carpinteria through free vision screenings and a mobile clinic, bringing care directly to underserved neighborhoods. Leaders at SEE say outreach is especially important as some residents avoid treatment out of fear surrounding federal activities.

Anisha Verdialez, director of local and domestic programs, says the expansion will make it easier for families to receive the eye care they need when they need it.

The program is also supported by a recent $110,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, which will help meet high demand and expand access to care for low-income households across the south county.

