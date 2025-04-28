Hospice of Santa Barbara seeing Growing Need for Children’s Grief Support

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Children and Family Services program is seeing a rise in the need for services among elementary schools in Santa Barbara.

For children and teens, untended grief from the loss of a loved one is closely linked to depression, PTSD and anxiety, says experts at Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Severe reactions to loss can be traumatic and lead to emotional paralysis and destructive behaviors.

Unresolved grief may also increase the risk of engaging in activities such as promiscuity, self-harm, suicide, and substance abuse.

The organization is currently active in local campuses, providing professional weekly support groups from elementary to college age students.

It's Children and Family Services program provides free professional support and coping tools for children, teens and their families that are essential for successful emotional growth and healing.

Right now, they are prepared to respond to calls from 65 schools from Carpinteria to Goleta, in case a traumatic death occurs within the campus.

On-campus counseling services provides a vital space for open communication, support and the development of coping skills.

This mitigates the risk of drug and alcohol abuse amongst grieving youth.

Additionally, HSB works closely with teachers and staff to offer guidance and support when students face a traumatic death.

The organization also provides services in the event of a crisis at a local school.

Hospice of Santa Barbara wants to remind the community of its free professional support and coping tools for children, teens and their families.

Learn more about the growing needs and services from Diana Rigby Superintendent of Carpinteria Unified School District and Charles Caldwell director of strategic advancement at Hospice of Santa Barbara.