Cancer specialists raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month local doctors and clinicians from Sansum, and the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center that are now part of Sutter Health shared their thoughts on a Zoom call.

Doctors including Sansum Breast Radiologist Dr. Winifred Leung are focused on early detection.

"In terms of screening, women should know that most physicians recommend annual mammography starting at age 40."said Leung, "So, that's every year mammography if you're at average risk. And there are some caveats of who might need more, women with dense breast tissue benefit."

Dr. Rosa Choi, Breast Surgeon Dr. Rosa Choi with the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center agrees.

"Maybe get your mammogram every birthday month. The other important message I'd like to share is that we diagnose women with breast cancer at an early stage when they do get their mammograms," said Choi, " So I always reinforce when I see patients that their breast cancer is treatable and curable."

Dr. Choi called it an important message for the patient population.

Dr. Katrina Mitchell is the Breast Surgical Oncologist at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center known for coining the term onco-lactation.

"If there's one thing I'd like people to know is that mammograms and MRI's are safe when you are breastfeeding and mammograms are safe during pregnancy," said Mitchell.

Genetic Counselor Danielle Sharaga of the Ridely-Tree Cancer Center encourages people to talk to family members.

She wants folks to know about the importance of asking family members about their history of cancer whenever possible.

If patients have a higher risk of breast cancer, health care providers can use the information as an aid in early detection and prevention.

Patients often benefit from Patient Navigators funded by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Dawn Elliot is a Patient Navigation Manager at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

"We come alongside patients and say, how can I help you?," said Elliot, " Patients with breast cancer get assigned a navigator early on in their course of treatment, and we follow through with patients and their families until survivorship. We just stick alongside and just say, what can we do to make your course easier? You can call me, you can have my direct phone number, we're here for you."

The medical professionals said 3D Mammography helps screen dense breast tissue that may lead to additional tests.

They have seen the rate of breast cancer in younger women increase.

In addition to screenings, they recommend paying attention to breasts.

"So, now we just say general familiarity with your breasts. So if you suddenly have a nipple that is inverted and it wasn't inverted before, or you notice a lump, or you have nipple discharge, that's what they recommend people pay attention to," said Mitchell.

Advances in treatments and new drugs are making a difference.

As for prevention, doctors recommend everything in moderation, especially alcohol.