Free Back-To-School Health Fairs offer vaccines and sports physicals in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara County Public Health is doing their part to make sure students get off to a health start in the news school year.

That is why they are hosting their second annual Back-to-School Health Fairs throughout the county.

The first fair took place at Franklin Health Care Center on Tuesday.

Public Helath Director Mouhanad Hammami said is also coincides with Health Center Week.

"We have 5 centers geographically distributed across the county so we are doing 3 major health fairs ," said Hammami, "We hope that we will be able to support our families and our students to begin a school year with a health start."

Hammami happens to speak Arabic and met a father that speaks it, too.

Professor Ali Abuzaid is a UCSB Scholar at Risk who just arrived from Gaza with his wife and four children ages 3 to 12.

"I just arrived from Gaza I am waiting to enroll my kids in school and I need the list of vaccinations, so they offer all the vaccinations in the same place and thank you to the county."

Administrative Office Professional Claudia Perez met the family at the clinic last week and suggested they come to the fair.

Abuzaid will be teaching statistics at UCSB.

His children go the vaccines and physicals they needed.

Parents said they appreciated getting so much done at the health fair today.

Those with limited resources also appreciate that the vaccines, and physicals are free.

Health fairgoers also had a chance to check their blood pressure thanks to nursing students from Westmont College.

The next Back-To-School Health Fairs will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2024: 11a-3p at Lompoc Health Care Center, and Thursday, August 8, 2024: 3p-7p at Santa Maria Health Care Center.

For more information visit www.publichealthsbc.org



