Walk to End Epilepsy goes around UCSB Lagoon

Walk to End Epilepsy raised money and awareness in Santa Barbara
Published 11:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A walk to end epilepsy and raise awareness about it took place  at the University of California, Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Participants raised at least $50 each to help the cause.

Before the walk, people had a chance to learn more about friends and loved ones affected by epilepsy and seizures.

People walked a mile around the school's lagoon.

In addition to raising money for a good cause, they enjoyed refreshments and  family-friendly activities.

"This event is really important because it's a bridge to get to a place where we don't have any stigma with people living with epilepsy. It is so important to come together, that's the way that we move the needle towards a cure," said Robert Ojeda of the Epilepsy Foundation West Coast.

Organizers said they hope to have an even bigger turnout next year.

As of now the organization's website shows more than $17,000 has been raised..

Their goal is $25,000.

To donate visit https://www,.epilepsy.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

