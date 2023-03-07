Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects surge in demand as CalFresh benefits end

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The foodbank of Santa Barbara County is projecting demands for services to skyrocket this month.

This is due to the closing of the federally funded CalFresh that helps low-income families afford nutritious food.

CalFresh has provided Emergency Allotments to those in need.

But in February, these Emergency Allotments ended.

Households in Santa Barbara will receive their last CalFresh Emergency Allotment on March 26th.

As of January 2023, more than 32,000 households in Santa Barbara County needed the assistance of CalFresh to survive.

The average household is now expected to lose approximately $200 per month.

Although general inflation has fallen, food prices have not.

In January, the Labor Department found that grocery prices were 11.3 percent higher than the year prior.

The “hunger cliff” created by the expiration of Emergency Allotments will leave families and older adults on fixed incomes scrambling to get by.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is still serving 20 percent more people than during pre-pandemic.

The local organization is hoping the community will show their support to bridge the gap that this loss of benefits will create.