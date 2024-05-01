Healing Justice seeking support to help overseas intern attend Westmont College in Montecito



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local agency called Healing Justice is seeing an increasing demand for their services among the Black African American community in Santa Barbara.

Now, they're hoping for community support for one of their prized interns who just got accepted to Westmont College.

Healing Justice focuses on providing all Black African Americans support in Education, Environmental Justice and Sustainability, Outreach, and more.

Most recently, the nonprofit leaders say one of their interns, Chernor Diallo, came to Santa Barbara in 2021 to study at Santa Barbara City College as an international student from Monrovia, Liberia.

They say this student just got accepted to Westmont College.

But Chernor says while going through the admissions process, he learned international students don't quality for federal financial aid.

Chernor says he is the first and only member of his family to get accepted to a college.

Leaders at Healing Justice is hoping the community will help support him.

Chernor says he graduated from SBCC with his Associates degree, and is hoping to start in the Fall of 2024.

Leaders of Healing Justice say they are honored he chose their organization to pursue his internship.

He says he is hoping to continue his education and stay in Santa Barbara.

Leaders of Healing Justice thought this is a great opportunity to exercise its mission,

"For the Love of Black People" by creating a way for him to continue to call Santa Barbara home.

Leaders of Healing Justice say they have set up a gofundme fundraiser, to support Chernor's hope towards getting his Bachelors degree.

Leaders of Healing Justice say Chernor has been an immense help to their organization.

If you would like to support Chernor's goal to attend Westmont Collage, visit: https://gofund.me/d2ae3571.