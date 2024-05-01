CHP reopens all northbound Highway 101 lanes in Atascadero at Del Rio Road

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol reported it has reopened all northbound Highway 101 lanes in Atascadero at Del Rio Road.

Around noon on Wednesday, CHP said it closed all northbound lanes temporarily while officers responded to an unconfirmed incident.

Several CHP units were the scene and directed traffic off at Del Rio Road.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.