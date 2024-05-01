Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

CHP reopens all northbound Highway 101 lanes in Atascadero at Del Rio Road

Caltrans
By
today at 1:03 pm
Published 12:30 pm

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol reported it has reopened all northbound Highway 101 lanes in Atascadero at Del Rio Road.

Around noon on Wednesday, CHP said it closed all northbound lanes temporarily while officers responded to an unconfirmed incident.

Several CHP units were the scene and directed traffic off at Del Rio Road.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

San Luis Obispo County
atascadero
CHP
Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

