Skip to Content
Ventura County

Oxnard man was high on drugs before murdering Grandmother and her granddaughter

Courtesy: Ventura County Dist. Attorney's Office
By
Published 12:11 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — An Oxnard man was convicted of two second-degree murder counts for the fatal deaths of a grandmother and her granddaughter four years ago, according to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

The DA's Office said on June 22, 2020 Jacob Anthony Caliboso, 25, was high on Xanax pills and marijuana while driving westbound on Pleasant Valley Road near Oxnard. Moments later, he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the victims’ motorcycle.

California Highway Patrol investigators said, Caliboso was traveling at about 55 mph with unactivated brakes, before crashing into 55-year-old Elva Andrade and her 7-year-old granddaughter, Nevaeh Gomez.

Andrade died at the scene and Nevaeh died the next day at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

According to the CHP, Caliboso posted nearly a dozen photos or videos using drugs on Snapchat on the day of the fatal collision.

CHP's investigation found over 1,000 Snapchat videos and photos where Caliboso was seen using large amounts of drugs, driving in the weeks leading up to the fatal incident.

According to Nasarenko, a collection of those social media posts were presented to the jury, showing Caliboso engaging in dangerous conduct.

Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Leija, a member of the counties DA's Major Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case.

"Because of their [CHP] efforts, the jury heard overwhelming evidence of the defendant’s knowledge of the dangers of using drugs and driving," said prosecutor Leija. "The jury’s verdict sends the message that impaired driving is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Ventura County.”

Caliboso is in custody and being held without bail.

A hearing is scheduled on June 11 at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
crime and courts
top stories
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content