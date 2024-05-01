Oxnard man was high on drugs before murdering Grandmother and her granddaughter

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — An Oxnard man was convicted of two second-degree murder counts for the fatal deaths of a grandmother and her granddaughter four years ago, according to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

The DA's Office said on June 22, 2020 Jacob Anthony Caliboso, 25, was high on Xanax pills and marijuana while driving westbound on Pleasant Valley Road near Oxnard. Moments later, he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the victims’ motorcycle.

California Highway Patrol investigators said, Caliboso was traveling at about 55 mph with unactivated brakes, before crashing into 55-year-old Elva Andrade and her 7-year-old granddaughter, Nevaeh Gomez.

Andrade died at the scene and Nevaeh died the next day at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

According to the CHP, Caliboso posted nearly a dozen photos or videos using drugs on Snapchat on the day of the fatal collision.

CHP's investigation found over 1,000 Snapchat videos and photos where Caliboso was seen using large amounts of drugs, driving in the weeks leading up to the fatal incident.

According to Nasarenko, a collection of those social media posts were presented to the jury, showing Caliboso engaging in dangerous conduct.

Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Leija, a member of the counties DA's Major Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case.

"Because of their [CHP] efforts, the jury heard overwhelming evidence of the defendant’s knowledge of the dangers of using drugs and driving," said prosecutor Leija. "The jury’s verdict sends the message that impaired driving is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Ventura County.”

Caliboso is in custody and being held without bail.

A hearing is scheduled on June 11 at the Ventura County Superior Court.