Hancock College holding blood drive this week, latest effort to help protect the community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College is holding a two-day long blood drive this week. It's the latest event held at the school to help protect the safety and well-being of the campus and surrounding community.

"We know our students and our community have been working really hard to make sure they stay safe and healthy, especially now that we have students back on campus. This blood drive is just another way to give our students and our community a way to give back and help," said Chris McGuinness, Hancock College Public Affairs & Communications.

"We know that's something they want to do and whenever we have these blood drives, we always get a lot of folks coming in. They want to give back. They want to help and we're really happy that we can facilitate that and be a part of that."

Two weeks ago, the school held a vaccination and booster shot clinic. The event was a big success according to McGuiness, drawing well more than 100 people.

On Monday, the blood drive – which is being held in partnership with Vitalant – also was successful, bringing in many students, staff, faculty, and community members.

"I knew that there was a shortage of blood donations," said student Renee Regnier. "My sisters donated blood and I have O-positive, so my blood can go to all the other positive blood types, so I just figured it would be really nice if to donate blood to anybody who needs it."

In addition to the blood drive, another program started on Monday. Hancock College announced any currently enrolled student that has had a booster shot is now eligible to receive a gift card.

"It's just another way to encourage students to get the vaccine, to get the booster shot and help keep themselves, the faculty and their fellow students safe and healthy," said McGuinness.

All of the outreach efforts programs being made at the school are a combined effort to help the campus in its continued battle with COVID-19.

The blood drive and new gift card incentive program come as the college enters its third week of the new spring semester.

Even as the pandemic continues, and with the Omicron variant still a major concern, McGuinness pointed out that the first two weeks of classes have gone off smoothly.

"Our students are here," said McGuinness. "They're ready to learn. They're complying with all the procedures we have here. They are very willing to do what it takes to keep themselves and their fellow students and our faculty safe, so we're just really glad that we have a way to welcome them back onto campus safely, that they're doing that and that they're learning."

The blood drive will continue again on Tuesday, February 8 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to students, staff and faculty, members of the public are also allowed to donate.

The drive will be held in front of the school's student center.