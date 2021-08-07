Smoke from western wildfires impacts Santa Barbara County air quality

Health

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - As several large wildfires blaze across the western United States, it comes as no surprise that a significant amount of smoke has wafted its way down the coast to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) issued an Air Quality Alert for eastern Santa Barbara County, including the Cuyama area, Saturday evening.

This alert will be in affect until conditions improve.

The APCD said all Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to stay alert and assess the air quality in their own neighborhood.

If you see or smell smoke in the air, you are advised to limit time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise. This especially goes for those with heart or lung conditions as well as older adults, pregnant women and children.

When air quality reaches unhealthy levels, the APCD recommends everyone:

Head indoors and remain indoors, as much as possible;

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity;

Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent bringing additional smoke inside;

Avoid driving when possible and use “recycle” or re-circulate mode to avoid drawing smoky air into the car;

Drink plenty of fluids to keep respiratory membranes moist; and,

If you are an essential worker and must work outside during wildfire smoke conditions, the use of a properly fitted N-95 mask provides protection.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services also announced that smoke was visible in many parts of the area, however, no alert or air quality warning has been issued at this time.

Drift smoke is visible today in many parts of San Luis Obispo County from Northern California wildfires. — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) August 7, 2021

As a reminder, the best protection against wildfire smoke is to stay indoors as much as possible when smoke is present. For information on different ways to create a “clean air room” in your home, click here.

If you experience symptoms that may be related to smoke and soot, please contact your doctor. These symptoms include repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, and nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness.

For more information on local air quality, visit www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality.