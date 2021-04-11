Police are looking for owner and dog in dog biting incident

Health

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a dog involved in a bite that occurred this evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

A jogger was bitten by a dog near 131st and Antioch rd. The victim did not realize he was injured until after the incident and both parties left the scene.

The dog is a medium breed with white fur. It was wearing a black harnesss with the words “service” written in white.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300. Reference case # 2021-006755.

