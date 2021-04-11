Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 1:24 pm

Police are looking for owner and dog in dog biting incident

Click here for updates on this story

    OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a dog involved in a bite that occurred this evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

A jogger was bitten by a dog near 131st and Antioch rd. The victim did not realize he was injured until after the incident and both parties left the scene.

The dog is a medium breed with white fur. It was wearing a black harnesss with the words “service” written in white.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300. Reference case # 2021-006755.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content