Job fair at Downtown Santa Barbara bar

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Sharkeez Santa Barbara has been closed since the start of the pandemic. In April they told KEYT they were planning to do renovations during the forced shut down. Earlier this summer their sister location Sandbar Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar reopened.

Now it's Sharkeez turn to start the reopening process. They plan to start their outdoor patio seating Friday, August 14. Before then they're looking to hire their staff.

Sharkeez is looking to hire servers, bar backs, bartenders, managers, hosts and cooks. They are having open interviews Friday, August 7 and Monday, August 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. They ask applicants to bring their resume and wear a mask. They're located at 525 State Street.