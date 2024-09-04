William Smith

Why are you running for office?

To make a positive difference in the community by injecting new ideas to build on what has been done.

What makes you qualified for this position?

I have the experience of having served in an elected position and education.

What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?

Getting peers to buy into new ideas to obtain a consensus in the council voting decisions and pushing to get the community more involved in decisions affecting it.

How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?

I believe in having open forums on concerns and making decisions based off of input from everyone. Sometimes, the ultimate decision is not the best for everyone to succeed together.

What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?

Loitering and drugs. This will be done by looking at the current police tactics to deal with the problems and looking at new ways to attack the problems in areas things are not working in. From my past law enforcement experiences, I find the community has to be a part of this for it to be successful and local law enforcement has to have some teeth in dealing with the situations.

How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?

Have to speak with the experts and those who have been trying to find a home to come to some type of ideas based off of what has been tried and worked and not worked.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?

To solve as many community problems as possible to make a positive difference and show the community we are working for them and not ourselves.

What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?