Benjamin Ortiz

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I believe a better Santa Maria is possible. I know that Santa Maria can do more for its residents and the people who work here to ensure that they live a better life and have a better future to look forward to. I believe the people of Santa Maria deserve it and I know together, we can bring positive change for all.

What makes you qualified for this position?

I got my degree from UC Berkeley where I studied city planning. City planning is a broad skill set that is essential to guiding the future growth of cities. I will ensure that the Santa Maria grows in an equitable manner.



In addition, I prioritize community engagement when it comes to making decisions impacting our community. That means I am proactively reaching out to residents and making myself accessible. It is important that the person in this position, not only listens, but seeks out voices that have not been heard.

What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?

Santa Maria is becoming less and less affordable, especially due to rising housing costs. The next councilmember needs to have a plan to address affordability and keep people in their homes, or else more people will begin to suffer from houselessness.



Santa Maria is not keeping up with its financial responsibilities to its employees nor to its residents due to way the growth and development of the city has been managed. The next councilmember needs to have a long-term plan to change the trajectory for the city so the city can keep up its promises.

How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?

At the city level, I will ensure that fees and service costs to residents are kept under control by ensuring that big developers and others receiving tax breaks pay their fair share. Also, I will work to bring lower cost alternatives, like alternatives to paying the high cost of gas, to reality or make them a better experience such that they are preferrable. Finally, since inflation is highest at the national chains and corporations, I will work to promote small and local businesses which are more invested in serving our local community than making a buck off our community.

What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?

Crime is on the decline in Santa Maria, but to keep it going down, we need to invest in our people. When people have the resources they need to survive and have opportunities to make a better future, crime goes down. I support the formation of a youth council to direct resources to programs that youth identifies as needs. I support lowering the barrier to starting a business to give people the opportunity to shape their future. I support apprenticeship programs that promote trades skills and good paying union jobs.

How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?

The most important thing that we need to do is keep people in their homes. I will protect renters from rising prices and unfair evictions. To bring prices down for housing, we need to begin allowing more types of housing to be built. We also need homes for families just starting out, places for students to live, and homes for when you retire. More types of housing will allow each person to find affordable housing for their situation with less competition.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?

I want to give residents more direct access to local government, protect our residents from the rising costs of living, and create more opportunities for youth and adults to succeed and build a future here.

What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?