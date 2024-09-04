Oscar Gutierrez

Why are you running for office?

I have become the most accessible and responsive Councilmember in our city's history by attending the most local events, as well as responding to almost every email, text message, phone call and social media message I have received since I have been in office. I pushed for the creation of the city reporting app so that community members can report any issues they come across whenever and wherever they are.



I have been supporting renters rights by voting for ordinances like Just Cause Eviction, Reneviction protection and Renters' Right to Legal Counsel. I will continue to fight to protect our renters if reelected.



I have been addressing our housing crisis by voting for the City's Housing Master Plan, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and chairing the Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee. Furthermore, I have voted to restrict short term rentals and the building of new hotels instead of housing.



I've voted to better fund our city parks and to make sure that they stay open and accessible to the community. I also collaborated with our school district to allow our local campuses to be open to the community so that we have access to more open play areas.



Addressed youth safety by supporting the Youth Councils and Moms Demand Action introduction of the Gun Safe Storage ordinance, as well as supported the SBPDs Gun Buyback Program. Moreover, I have consistently supported the upgrading of city infrastructure to better protect out youth throughout the community.

What makes you qualified for this position?

Growing up as a first-generation Latino on Santa Barbara's Westside, my life has been shaped by cultural heritage, educational opportunities, and community service. My family's sacrifices and support instilled in me values of hard work and resilience, propelling me to excel academically and professionally. My journey, marked by national awards from San Marcos High School to SBCC, UCSB, and the Santa Barbara City Council, reflects my commitment to impactful bilingual community service.



With a 24-year award-winning career in Journalism and Videography and as the first millennial elected to the Santa Barbara City Council, I have deepened my dedication to social justice, equity, and community advocacy. Elected with over 54% of the votes in June 2018, I have passed progressive policies for our community's betterment. My studies and work in film production, broadcast journalism, and volunteer efforts with local non-profits have connected me to almost every facet of our community.



My reporting for the Channels Newspaper and TVSB inspired me to become more active in local government, leading to my role as the Carpinteria City Hall TV Broadcaster from 2009 to 2016. This experience gave me an in-depth understanding of local government operations and helped shape who I am today. Seeking your endorsement aligns with my values of social justice, economic opportunity, affordable housing, and environmental sustainability, furthering my goal of positively impacting my community.

What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?

Building affordable housing and supporting economic development.

How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?

To address inflation and its impacts, I would focus on both immediate relief and long-term strategies.



Immediate Relief:



Expand social safety nets: Increase food assistance, housing subsidies, and utility relief.

Support small businesses: Provide temporary tax relief and access to low-interest loans to keep them afloat.

Long-Term Strategies:



Affordable Housing: Streamline permitting and incentivize the construction of affordable units.

Public Transportation: Invest in transit to reduce household transportation costs.

Job Training: Expand programs to help workers adapt to high-demand industries.

Local Production: Encourage local manufacturing and agriculture to stabilize supply chains and prices.

Fiscal Responsibility: Ensure efficient use of public funds and balanced budgeting to avoid exacerbating inflation.



This approach aims to provide immediate support while building resilience against future economic pressures.

What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?

If elected, I would prioritize addressing violent crime, property crime, and drug-related offenses.



Violent Crime:

Community Policing: Increase funding for community policing to build trust between law enforcement and residents, leading to better crime prevention and response.

Youth Programs: Expand youth outreach and mentorship programs to deter gang involvement and reduce violence.



Property Crime:

Neighborhood Watch: Support and expand neighborhood watch programs to increase community vigilance and deter theft and vandalism.

Better Lighting and Surveillance: Invest in better street lighting and public surveillance in high-crime areas to prevent burglaries and car thefts.



Drug-Related Offenses:

Treatment over Incarceration: Advocate for drug treatment programs as alternatives to incarceration, focusing on rehabilitation rather than punishment.

Targeted Enforcement: Increase resources for targeted enforcement against drug trafficking to reduce the supply of illegal substances in the community.

How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?

To address housing issues, I would focus on increasing affordability, expanding the housing supply, and preventing displacement.



Increase Affordability:

Affordable Housing Incentives: Offer tax credits and incentives for developers to build affordable units.



Expand Housing Supply:

Streamline Permitting: Simplify and expedite the permitting process to reduce barriers to new construction.

Inclusionary Zoning: Implement policies requiring new developments to include a percentage of affordable housing units.



Prevent Displacement:

Tenant Protections: Strengthen tenant rights, including eviction protections, to prevent displacement due to rising rents.

Community Land Trusts: Support community land trusts that enable local residents to control land use and keep housing affordable.



By combining these approaches, we can make housing more accessible and secure for all residents.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?

In my first year in office, I aim to make tangible progress on key issues that directly impact the community.



Affordable Housing:

Implement measures to increase the availability of affordable housing, such as streamlining the permitting process and incentivizing the development of affordable units.



Public Safety:

Strengthen community policing and expand neighborhood watch programs to reduce crime and enhance public safety.



Economic Relief:

Provide targeted financial assistance and support for small businesses, helping them recover from economic challenges and inflation.



Transportation and Infrastructure:

Invest in public transportation and infrastructure upgrades to reduce costs for residents and support long-term economic growth.



Environmental Sustainability:

Launch initiatives to promote sustainability, including expanding green spaces and supporting renewable energy projects.



These efforts will lay the foundation for long-term improvements in housing, safety, economic stability, and quality of life.

What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?