Alejandra Gutierrez

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election because I have started valuable work in the community and I would like to continue that work in my second term. I am proud to highlight several successes achieved such as the renovation of Eastside Park. This renovation was successfully achieved during COVID-19 which required careful navigation between staff and the community - a feat, since we all had to maintain distance. I voted for tenant protections , I have helped build a community center which now has the only bilingual senior center in District 1 - the center became an essential point to receive information, food, education support and first response workshop. I have also helped to support our local police department to prioritize community policing, I have strengthen my community by voting for community policing. As a result, youth violence has decreased, public safety has improved and communication from our police department has grown in the community. I also helped support and approve our first Homeless Navigation Center in our city. The center helps centralize resources and support programing for the unhoused population. I have also helped build community and communication when dealing with projects with high cultural value in my district, I have helped city staff create culture sensibility which has enhance community trust. I have guided and supported local business to come together to create a business district, which will help strengthen local business needs and gives business owners a platform to communicate their concerns and needs to our local government officials. Lastly, as the chair of the finance committee I have supported and endorsed strong fiscal responsibility to make sure we are accountable with taxpayer money. For example, I was the sole council member to vote NO on the sales tax which will be on the ballot this November.

What makes you qualified for this position?

I bring forth sound experience and understanding of how the municipality works. I have made decisions based on systemic impact first before any political agendas. This means each of my votes weigh in the economic, social, environmental, and other critical impacts.



I am also a community builder. In order to get things done, it's important to build community in all sectors of the city. I am able to engage the cultural competency that is required in a largely Spanish speaking neighborhood. I have over 20 years of experience working in the community to bridge resources to our constituents. For example, I have helped many generations of students achieve higher education, helped families navigate the education system, and helped community members in need connecting them to our local resources. Most importantly, I have helped many organization and government entities during several community emergencies to share essential communication through outlets that target especially the vulnerable population that don't have access to emergency information immediately.

What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?

We are facing climate change impact (flooding and fires), The next leader will have to prepare and plan to keep the district and the city at large prepared, ready and safe. This will be a challenge due to the deficit that city is facing. In order to create a plan we need to invest in our aging infrastructure which needs immediate attention. Therefore, whoever assumes office will have to educate the public and city staff to implement an effective plan. The second most important issue is addressing the housing crisis. The next elected leader will have to create an equitable and balanced housing plan for the entire city. This involves bringing all sectors to the table creating unity not divisiveness. This means housing providers, financial institutions, city and state agencies and the non-profit sector need to come together to create a plan that will increase affordability and availability prioritizing essential workers and very low income families first. We must address what we have proposed in our city housing element to the state, which is to guide and bridge the development of housing and addressing our community housing needs. The next leader needs to propose policy that will stand the test of time and NOT a bandaid solution that does little to make housing affordable.

How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?

Inflation has impacted my district the most, since my district is the last working class district in the city. I see the inflation effects on my constituents on an everyday basis from gas, groceries, rents and property taxes going up. While many struggle to keep up with inflation and the living expectation of this city, I have fought to hold our city budget accountable by making fiscally sound decisions that keep our budget healthy without creating more of a burden to our taxpayers. An example of that is I was the only one on council that did not support the regressive sales tax proposed to be on the ballot for this coming election. Inflation and this sales tax proposed bring more struggle to our residents especially during such trying times.



I have also helped bring resources into my district to mitigate the impact of inflation in my community, by supporting free school supplies, clothing, food banks, internships and community resource fairs. I will continue to identify and seek opportunities that help ease the effects of inflation by vigilantly guarding our city coffers and making decisions that are effective and measurable. I will also continue to hold myself and our leaders accountable.

What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?

Gang violence is down in the city. The new wave of crime is retail theft, petty crimes and other nuisance offenses. At the city and county at large, we are facing a fentynel crisis and human trafficking. I vow to work together with our local police department and other law enforcement agencies to provide mutual intelligence and aid to keep the public safe. Most importantly, to dismantle organized crime.

How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?

We cannot address the housing crisis alone. This issue will require the entire city to come together like we have done with past crisis'. I will have to create an equitable and balance housing plan for the entire city. This involves bringing all sectors to the table creating unity not divisiveness. This means housing providers, financial institutions, city and state agencies and the non-profit sector need to come together to create a plan that will increase affordability and availability prioritizing essential and low income earners workers first. We must address what we have proposed in our city housing element to the state, which is to guide and bridge the development of housing and addressing our community housing needs.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?

I would love to continue the work I have started in my first term. As mentioned earlier, offering solutions to our community needs (housing, homeless population, senior care, rebuild city infrastructure, redirecting funds to historically underepresented districts in the city like 1 and 3. Providing more programing and resources to children and youth, continue to support creating a plan to distribute government information to the at large city that is sensible and attainable to all members in the community. Lastly, supporting the economic vitality of the Milpas and State Street corridor.

What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?