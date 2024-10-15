2024 California Ballot: Measure K

Measure K: Authorize $77 million, 30-year bond measure that would fund site upgrades and support the growing student population for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Measure K would cost less than $30 per $100,000 of assessed value of a resident’s home based on the Santa Barbara County Assessor’s Office rate.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would allow the District to issue and sell bonds of up to $77 million to provide financing for specific school facilities projects.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean the District would not be approved for the $77 million, 30-year bond.