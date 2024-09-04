Ethan Woodill

Why are you running for office?

This is the first time the 3rd district of Goleta will have dedicated representation. We are faced with housing, budget, parking, UCSB, homelesness, and the county creating different challenges for the local community. We have entrenched leadership that has lost it's way in respecting the core principle of working for the public. Party politics have created a situation of dominance of participants, appointees, and elected officials that fails to be reflective of alternate viewpoints. Decisions aren't made with the core values and allow influence of political advancement and control of the narrative creating an ineffective, underfunded, reactionary council that has lost touch with all of it's citizens. Leadership that is fiscally responsible and conscious of environmental and social issues but unwilling to use them in ways that lack transparency. Leadership willing to put aside their desires and place fair and equitable representation for all regardless of belief as it's top priority, in service of the city and not office, party, or advancement.

What makes you qualified for this position?

I was born and raised in district 3 and understand and identify with my neighbors. I have 26 years in hospitality, having worked all positions from dish washer to GM. Experience in the trades, finance, cell site deployment and contracts, volunteerism, coaching, community interactions, Goleta history, and a wide range of skills. A desire to bring a transparent, accessible government, that is ready to adapt and reprioritize it's vision to look forward and proactively, placing value on infrastructure, public works, restoring key city services back to their effective service of the community, installation of term limits, increased engagement, public safety, local control, and the belief that adressing policy that cultivates and creates opportunities to build a vibrant foundation of economic and civic participants from the base up as the engine that drives and attracts more top end economic opportunities that see and value that investment as one that brings greater economic opportunity as a desired partner in enterprise. All while holding the mission of maintaining the rich history and unique identity as irreplaceable.

What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?

Housing, Budget

How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?

The creation of economic vitality and opportunities for all participants,valuing advancement, collaboration, and mentorship. The belief that inclusion, community, connection, metrics, and support can be the most powerful tools that far exceed subsidies which devalue income generation and promote apathy over empowerment.

What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?

Theft primarily of vehicles and property. Prioritization of staffing efficiencies, creation of neighborhood engagement and involvement. Addressing income and social inequality, substance abuse, and mental health in a manner that prioritizes dignity and identity first with metrics and information to guide and address system failures into the creation of better opportunities.

How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?

Creation of a more distributed and decentralized model using commercial properties as mixed residential/commercial opportunities that can get the REITS and commercial landlords willing to see the value and opportunity for long term cash flowing properties by changing zoning and removing impediments that reassesment, tax , and impact fees create. Use of solar and green technologies, atmoshpheric and solar water generation, power storage, monetization of cell site and infrastructure to bring cost benefit to all participants(renter, owner, developer, etc) to bring down housing costs through creative arrangements, co-op and other models, increased inventory, and making sure affordable options and social service households are addressed without the need for rent control. Making sure that projects in housing fit the scope and scale and integrate with existing neighborhoods. Proptech companies like Yardi have immense potential to create harm with rent algorithms, but possess even greater opportunities for innovation and efficiency.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?

A solid budget that addresses infrastructure, public works, core services, and has the ability to handle unexpected challenges while promoting a more independent forward thinking vision harnessing local opportunities rather than reliance on state funding and grants. Programs that value knowing your neighbors and better connection. Belief that renting is less beneficial than ownership, Although ownership and wealth come with a responsibility that civil liberties cannot be sacrificed to accomplish anything.

What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?