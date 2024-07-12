Sari Domingues

Why are you running for office?

I was born and raised in Santa Maria, CA and during my lifetime, I have seen change in our community. I started paying more attention to politics, I started witnessing a negative change. Therefore, I am standing up and actively seeking a roll in our State Legislature to stop the negative changes and bring a positive movement to regain the “American Dream”.

What makes you qualified for this position?

I have experience and education to take an active roll in California State Assembly. I worked 30 years in government. My work experience concluded as a Business Analyst where I supported and configured an ERP Database Systems, including Human Resources, Position Control, Payroll, Benefits, Retirement, Financial, and Learning Management for a workforce of over 5,000 employees. I interacted with and supported Management, Subject Matter Experts, and Line Staff. I had to analyze, problem solve, and project manage to keep the system running and produce payroll every two weeks.



My academic achievements include two associate degrees (A.S. Information Technology and A.A. Liberal Arts), a bachelor’s degree (B.S. Business Management), and a master’s degree (M.A. Organizational Leadership) which was centered on the principles of “Servant Leadership,” a philosophy that I wholeheartedly embrace.

What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?

The Economy of California is not in good standing. Even though our governor says we have a balanced budget, we have a deficit of billions of dollars. It is the duty of our legislature to be fiscally responsible. There are ways to achieve this. Stop spending, cut back, and bring income to the state through growth of businesses and trade.



Safety is a big concern amongst my constituents. Higher crime rates, shoplifting, homelessness, trafficking, illegal drugs, and violence creates an unsafe environment. I believe in strong law and order and support local governments to create effective and well trained first responders including law enforcement.

How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?

Inflation needs to be reduced. This can be done by bringing business back to California. This includes large corporations to small main street businesses. I am a strong opponent to having multiple energy resources and allowing Californians to create businesses which will generate jobs and trade. COVID closed many businesses which hurt our economy. Businesses pay taxes, people who work pay taxes, people that buy products pay taxes. All this will create a revenue for our state.

What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?

Stealing, Illegal drugs, and trafficking are on the top of my list. Our legislature has passed weak crime bills which is slowly devastating our cities. I am pro-active and will vote for stronger laws and support first responders including law enforcement.

How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?

Housing (property ownership) is part of the “American Dream.” Communities should be able to build and sell homes according to their needs. I am a strong supporter to preserving Prop 13. California State legislature should not be placing housing restrictions upon local government.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?

It will depend on the committees I am assigned to. There are many things that need to be supported and corrected. I will do my best to make proper decisions through my personal values of “Responsibility, Common Sense, Morality, and Accountability.

What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?