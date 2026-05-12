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Santa Barbara Golf Club Hosts Community Screening of “Zootopia 2” 

Hundreds of people came to watch "Zooptopia 2" across Santa Barbara Golf Club's golf field. Photo by Tyler Yamauchi
Tyl;er Yamauchi
Hundreds of people came to watch "Zooptopia 2" across Santa Barbara Golf Club's golf field. Photo by Tyler Yamauchi
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May 10, 2026 4:12 pm
Published 10:26 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara Golf Club hosted a “Zootopia 2” movie screening on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. 

Hundreds of people came to watch "Zooptopia 2" across Santa Barbara Golf Club's golf field. Photo by Tyler Yamauchi
The "Zootopia 2" screening brought together many families in the Santa Barbara Community. Photo by Tyler Yamauchi.

Santa Barbara Golf Club partnered with the Santa Barbara Park and Recreation department to make this community event happen.

The movie screening was open to the Santa Barbara community free of charge.

Guests were able to sit across the field with their blankets, lawn chairs and free popcorn and enjoy the movie on a giant screen. 

In addition to the movie, the event also had activities such as a putting contest, a birdie ball for practicing golf, temporary tattoos and face painting. 

This is one of four annual community events that the Santa Barbara Golf Club have hosted for 10 years.

While their Easter egg hunt has passed, Santa Barbara Golf Club will host their second annual movie night in September as well as a holiday event in December that will also be open to the Santa Barbara community.

 

Article Topic Follows: Community Events
community event
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Tyler Yamauchi

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