Skip to Content
Community Events

Sangam Holi Celebrates Spring

Sangam Holi celebrate new beginnings at Tucker's Grove Park in Santa Barbara County
By
today at 10:43 pm
Published 10:35 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Sangam Santa Barbara hosted Sangam Holi at Tucker's Grove Park.

Holi celebrates the arrival of spring, joy, renewal and triumph of good over evil.

The celebration included colorful powders tossed in the air

"What makes Holi special is that during the festival, social barriers tend to disappear. People from different ages, backgrounds, and communities come together to celebrate. Friends, family, and even strangers throw colors, dance to music, share sweets and wish each other happiness," said Stuti Kamakshi.

The free celebration also included tea.

Some people pre-ordered meals made by Masala Spice for a picnic lunch.

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.