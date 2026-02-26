George Thorogood and Pat Benatar Join Two-Day ONE805Live Event

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the biggest fundraisers of the year will help our first responders in September, and this year it will be twice as big.

At the Montecito Club Wednesday night the One805 Live event has been announced as a two-day event.

It will be held September 25th and 26th on the coastal property of actor Kevin Costner near the city of Carpinteria, where it was held last year.

The goal is to raise funds for wellness services for local first responders, along with additional emergency gear.

In the announcement last night at the Montecito Club, the need for mental health care is ongoing and vital.

Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mailes said, "most people go their whole lives without seeing some of the things that first responders have seen. Look at the different studies anywhere between two and 500 incidents will affect a first responder in a life altering way."

The goal for ONE805 is a $10 million fund for the services needed throughout Santa Barbara County for fire, police and sheriff's personnel.

This year's shows will include two rock and roll legends. Pat Benatar with her husband Neil Giraldo will appear in one show.

And appearing in the other show will be rock and blues icon George Thorogood.

Many other musicians and special guests will be added in the coming weeks.

For ticket information go to : ONE805 Live

