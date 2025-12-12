Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession Covers Several Blocks in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A special procession to honor our Lady of Guadalupe took place Thursday night as part of a two-day event for the special feast day in the catholic church.

Those who participated left candles and flowers around the mosaic shrine at the our Lady of Guadalupe church on the Santa Barbara east side. It was illuminated all night and will continue to be lit for days.

Last night musicians played traditional songs at the site until after 11 p.m.

The mosaic was damaged a week ago by a man who allegedly had a hammer. He was arrested, but the damage was significant to the face and hands of our Lady of Guadalupe.

The procession took place on a route from Ortega Park to Nopal street and down to the church. It included Aztec dancers, singing and prayers as part of the traditional event.

