Multicultural Holidays & Events Wrap Up the Year; Everything Happening This Weekend on the Central Coast

For the first time since 2005, Christmas and Hanukkah fall on the same day, and a brand New Year follows not that far behind! The cluster of Holidays means loads of fun and celebrations.

Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Holidays in Parrot-dise! ~ Saturday, December 28th at Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary

The Sanctuary is throwing a holiday party alongside their housed parrots and birds! The party will host live Parrothead music, festive holiday treats, and more! The Sanctuary even invites you to bring along your own bird. Learn more here.

Candy Cane Train ~ December 28th & 29th at the South Coast Railroad Museum

Kids can hop aboard the Goleta Short Line at the Historic Railroad Museum decked out in holiday decor! It's the last chance to ride the Candy Cane Train this holiday season, and grab a free candy cane after your ride. Learn more here.

Chanukah on State! ~ Sunday, December 29th on the 900 Block of State St.

The Chanukah Celebrations kick off this weekend in Downtown Santa Barbara with a Menorah lighting, latkes and doughnuts, a bubble show, music, and more! Learn more here.

Menorah Lighting Ceremony ~ December 25th - January 2nd at Rosewood Miramar Beach

The Montecito Hotel is upholding its annual tradition of lighting the Menorah in the Revere Room. Guests can come share stories and gather for the holiday. Learn more here.

Zoolights ~ November 13 – January 12th at the Santa Barbara Zoo

The whole family is invited to enjoy a brilliant lantern display of wildlife and the holiday season. Thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns light up the night with more than 50,000 LED lights. Learn more here.

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade ~ December 27th & 28th at SBIFF Film Center

As part of their 'After Hours' series, the Riviera Theatre is showing classic movies including Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade. "The intrepid explorer Indiana Jones sets out to rescue his father, a medievalist who has vanished while searching for the Holy Grail." Learn more here.

Mufasa Activity Zone ~ Saturday, December 28th at the Arlington Theatre Courtyard

Mufasa: The Lion King is showing at the Arlington Theatre this weekend, but before that, a series of activities will be available in the courtyard. The kiddos can color, win raffle prizes, and drink some hot chocolate before the movie. Join in on the food drive by bringing a non-perishable item to receive 15% off at the concessions stand! Learn more here.

University of California, Santa Barbara Men's Basketball ~ Saturday, December 28th at The Thunderdome

The UC Santa Barbara Men's Basketball team return to The Thunderdome Saturday at 4pm to host Westcliff University. The team will be signing autographs on the court post-game. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Food Truck Fridays ~ Every Friday at COLD Coast Brewing Co.

Every Friday, a local brewery hosts about a dozen food trucks in Lompoc, serving up delicious food options. You can pair your food with a drink from the brewery! Learn more here.

Copenhagen Countdown NYE ~ Tuesday, December 31st at Solvang Park

For the first time, the city of Solvang is hosting a New Years Celebration! The event will have live music from 2pm to 4pm along with a beer and wine garden - plus plenty of games and activities for the kiddos. Learn more here.

Old Orcutt NYE Block Party ~ Tuesday, December 31st at Naughty Oak Brewing Company

A few breweries in Orcutt are hosting a Old Hollywood Themed NYE Party where you can watch both East and West Coast Countdowns! The event is free, with plenty of food and drinks to purchase. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Paso Robles New Year's Eve Concert & Bonfire ~ Tuesday, December 31st at Downtown City Park

This Community Favorite is one you won't want to miss. Starting at 7pm enjoy a live performance from the Lucky Devils Band and a lineup of local food and drink vendors! A portion of beverage sale proceeds will go to benefit the Paso Robles Firefighters Association and the Paso Robles Police Officers Association. Learn more here.

Downtown SLO Hanukkah Celebration ~ Thursday, December 26th at Mission Plaza

Multiple Jewish groups will be hosting a community-wide Menorah lighting along with games, music, treats and more! Ceremonies will be held for the eight-days of the holiday. Learn more here.

Nature Nights ~ November 27th - December 28th at San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

The SLO Botanical Garden will have over 8 acres of festive light displays lighting up native ecosystems and plants. Every weekend there are live performances each night along with food vendors, an artist marketplace, and the occasionally visit from Santa! Learn more here.

Paso Robles Menorah Lighting ~ Sunday, December 29th in Downtown City Park

The Menorah Lighting ceremony is open to the public and will have live music, latkes and hot soup, and a traditional Gelt Drop! Learn more here.

New Year's Eve at the Madonna Inn ~ Tuesday, December 31st at the Madonna Inn

The all-inclusive celebration at the Madonna Inn includes dancing to live music, a festive meal, party favors, and a Midnight Balloon Drop! Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Chanukah Family Festival ~ Thursday, December 26th at the Ventura Harbor Village

You can enjoy hot latkes, Chanukah donuts, and more at this festive event! There will be a menorah lighting, and there will be Menorah kits where you can even take home your own! Learn more here.

'Light up Downtown' Chanukah Festival ~ Sunday, December 29th in Downtown Ventura

Holiday themed face paint, treats, and live art will just some of the activities featured at Ventura's Chanukah Festival. Bands, Cedars of Lebanon and Local Officials, are set to perform. Learn more here.

Zoppé Family Circus ~ December 26th - January 5th at the Ventura County Fairgrounds

The Zoppé Family Circus spans two centuries and of tradition, story, and Italian culture. Starring Nino the Clown, the circus features high flying acrobatics, horsemanship, and fun! Learn more here.

Marlon Wayons Comedy Show ~ December 27th - 29th at Levity Live Oxnard

Famous actor and comedian Marlon Wayons will be performing multiple nights in Oxnard. This comedy show and Wayons' previous shows have great reviews on both Ticketmaster and Rotten Tomatoes. Learn more here.

Chanukah Celebration ~ Monday, December 30th at the Camarillo Outlets (Outside Brooks Brothers)

The Chabad of Camarillo is hosting their own celebration with a 10-foot Menorah, hot latkes, dreidels, and music! Learn more here.