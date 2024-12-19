Holidays Wrapping Up but the Fun Continues! – Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

The Holidays are wrapping up, so don't miss your chance for some last minute festive fun! Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

LET IT GLOW Winter Solstice ~ Saturday, December 21st at the 500-700 Block of State St.

State Street is hosting a holiday block party with The Brasscals brass band, local art, and food & drinks! Participating restaurants and bars will be giving "Winter Solstice Specials" from 5pm - 7pm to anyone who says "SOLSTICE," so wear your best whites and lights. Learn more here.

Winter Wonderland Public Skating ~ December 18th - 24th at Ice in Paradise

The rink at Ice in Paradise is all decked-out for their Winter Wonderland. For $25, enjoy all-day skating, hot chocolate, and holiday festivities! Learn more here.

The Christmas Revels: A Winter Solstice Celebration ~ Saturday, December 21st at the Lobero Theatre

Come watch a unique performance of Winter Solstice gathering in a historic manor! Watch captivating dances, engaging stories, special seasonal traditions and over 800 years of glorious English and European music. Learn more here.

Zoolights ~ November 13 – January 12th at the Santa Barbara Zoo

The whole family is invited to enjoy a brilliant lantern display of wildlife and the holiday season. Thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns light up the night with more than 50,000 LED lights. Learn more here.

Christmas Patch ~ December 17th - 23rd at Lane Farms

Grab that last minute Christmas tree at Lane Farm, all Oregon-grown. The Christmas Patch is a family friendly event with farm animals, tractors, and a corn maze. Learn more here.

State Street Ballet's The Nutcracker ~ December 21st - 22nd at The Granada Theatre

State Street Ballet Academy, accompanied by the San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra, will put on a beautiful rendition of the timeless tale. An international cast of professional dancers unite with over 100 young dancers from the academy to put on the show. Learn more here.

The Longest Night Memorial ~ Saturday, December 21st at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse

December 21st is remembered annually as Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, and a vigil is being hosted to remember those we've lost experiencing homelessness. Homeless advocates and those who have experienced homelessness have hosted this memorial for several years now. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Machado Plaza Holiday Market ~ Saturday, December 21st at Machado Plaza

Machado Plaza will host its first Holiday Market this weekend where you can come do some of that last-minute Christmas shopping. The market will host local vendors, a snow-hill, and trolley tours of houses and businesses included in the Lights, Sights and Holiday nights contest. Learn more here.

Photos with Santa Paws in Santa’s Village ~ Saturday, December 21st in Solvang Park

From 11am to 1pm, pose with precious therapy dogs or your own puppy in Santa's Village! Festive props and backgrounds will be available for the picture-perfect moment. Learn more here.

A Nostalgic Christmas: The Village of Joy ~ November 18th - December 31st at the ZFolio Gallery

Joseph Ross, an avid collector of antique Christmas decorations, and Carly Mendizza, his ten-year-old granddaughter have built a dazzling Christmas Village that brings the sights, sounds, and spirit of a traditional Christmas to life. Learn more here.

A Cowboy Christmas ~ December 20th-21st at River View Park

Celebrate Christmas southern-style at A Cowboy Christmas. Kids can ride horses and ponies, make wooden ornaments, write letters to Santa, and drinks some hot cocoa! Learn more here.

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden Holiday Lights Festival ~ Every weekend until December 22nd at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden

Visitors of all ages are invited to a night of festive lights at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden. For the next couple weekends, visit a maze of lights, live reindeer, and falling snow from 5pm - 8:30pm. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Christmas at the Ranch ~ November 29th - December 22nd at Santa Margarita Ranch

Hop aboard the Pacific Coast Railroad's Jingle Bell Express at the Santa Margarita Ranch. Enjoy wholesome night at the Ranch with games, magic shows, food, and a holiday marketplace. Learn more here.

Nature Nights ~ November 27th - December 28th at San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

The SLO Botanical Garden will have over 8 acres of festive light displays lighting up native ecosystems and plants. Every weekend there are live performances each night along with food vendors, an artist marketplace, and the occasionally visit from Santa! Learn more here.

Winter Solstice Maker's Market ~ Saturday, December 21st at Noi's Little Thai Village

Find one-of-a-kind gifts and goods from local artisans. An array of art, crystals, and more will be avaliable at this week's market. Learn more here.

Holiday Magic ~ Saturday, December 21st at Charles Paddock Zoo

Can't forget about the animals this holiday season! Zookeepers step in as Santa's elves and give gifts for the animals. The gift giving takes place from 10am - 1pm, but more activities and photos with Santa Claus will be available throughout the day. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Community Santa Walk ~ Thursday, December 19th at Pierpoint Racquet Club

This the perfect event to celebrate the holidays and get your steps in! Families and friends get together in their favorite holiday outfits and spreading cheer throughout the community. Complimentary snacks and drinks will be given after the walk. Learn more here.

2024 Santa Paddle ~ Saturday, December 21st at Ventura Harbor Village

Join Santa as he paddles his way back to the North Pole! Paddle boards will be available to rent and the best dressed Santa will win a prize. Paddlers are also encouraged to bring a toy along with them for the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Stick around for a Winter Wonderland and Holiday Market! Learn more here.

14th Annual Gingerbread House Exhibit & Tours ~ Every Saturday from December 9th – January 6th at Heritage Square Hall

Come see a tasty exhibit of holiday gingerbread creations. The exhibit itself is free, but guided tours of the Heritage Square are available. Learn more here.

2024 GenRight Parade of Lights ~ Friday, December 20th at GenRight Off Road

Decorated Jeeps lit with holiday lights will cruise the streets of Simi Valley. If you don't have a Jeep of your own, make sure you come out to see parade on route! Learn more here.

Elf the Musical ~ December 20th & 21st at Anthem Church Camarillo

Over 70 Ventura residents are putting on Elf the Musical! This beloved Christmas Classic comes to life on the stage and is fun for the whole family. Learn more here.