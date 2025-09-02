2 United Airlines planes touch tails at SFO, causing damage to wing

By KGO Staff

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) — There was a minor collision reported between United Airlines planes at San Francisco International Airport Monday night.

A spokesperson for the airline says one of the planes pushed back from the gate and made contact with the tail of another United plane.

Video shows the wing of one plane sustained some damage.

Nobody was hurt, and passengers from both planes were removed and put on different flights to their respective destinations.

